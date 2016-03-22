UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 K2 Internet SA :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 87.6 million zlotys ($23.2 million) versus 79.3 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 1.6 million zlotys versus 4.8 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7820 zlotys)
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.