UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 Arteria SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 176.6 million zlotys ($46.7 million) versus 149.5 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 operating profit was 12.4 million zlotys versus 12.9 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit was 10.3 million zlotys versus 10.4 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7850 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.