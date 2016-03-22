BRIEF-Xtant Medical enters licensing agreement for Sites Medical's osteosync TI technology
March 22 Mabion SA :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 2.7 million zlotys ($713,700) versus 829,700 zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss was 4.6 million zlotys versus loss of 4.5 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7831 zlotys)
* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2017 financial results