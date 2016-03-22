BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Alma Market SA :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 1.6 billion zlotys ($422.86 million) versus 1.7 billion zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss was 149.5 million zlotys versus loss 13.5 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7838 zlotys)
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017