BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Solar Company SA :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 140.3 million zlotys ($37.08 million) versus 142.2 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss was 4.1 million zlotys versus net profit 5.2 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7835 zlotys)
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017