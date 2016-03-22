(Corrects amount of the global offering reserved to retail
investors in fourth bullet point to 0.25 million euros from
0.25.)
March 22 Caleffi and unit Mirabello
Carrara (IPO-MIRAB.MI):
* Said on Monday that shareholders of unit Mirabello Carrara
approved its listing on AIM Italia
* Global offering consists of two capital increases for a
total of up to 5.25 million euros
* 5 million euros ($5.63 million) of the global offering are
reserved to Italian and foreign institutional investors
* 0.25 million euros of the global offering are reserved to
retail investors in Italy
* Price range for the capital increase is set at a minimum
of 12.24 euros and a maximum of 15.38 euros
* Pre-money capitalization will be between 14.3 million
euros and 18 million euros
* EnVent Capital Markets acts as nomad and global
coordinator, Legance Avvocati Associati acts as legal advisor
* Mirabello Carrara reported FY revenue up 10 percent year
on year to 15.4 million euros
* Mirabello Carrara reported a swing in FY net result to a
profit of 0.2 million euros from a loss of 0.1 million euros in
2014
