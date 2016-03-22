BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Wojas SA :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 213.2 million zlotys ($56.30 million) versus 215.0 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 3.7 million zlotys versus 8.9 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7869 zlotys)
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017