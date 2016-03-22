Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
March 22 DTP SA :
* Reported on Monday FY 2015 revenue of 62.3 million zlotys ($16.43 million) versus 49.6 million zlotys a year ago
* FY operating profit was 30.0 million zlotys versus 26.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 27.4 million zlotys versus 24.6 million zlotys a year ago
* At the end 2015 value of acquired debt portfolio at 2.66 billion zlotys up 8 pct from last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7907 zlotys)
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
* Says approved NCDs worth up to INR 1.50 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qneLlq) Further company coverage: