Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
March 22 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :
* Said on Monday capital increase placed successfully
* Through the placement of the 2,212,939 new shares with institutional investors, the company will accrue 12.6 million euros ($14.16 million) gross
* Placement price was 5.70 euros per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
* Says approved NCDs worth up to INR 1.50 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qneLlq) Further company coverage: