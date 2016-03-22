March 22 MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital AG :

* Said on Monday capital increase placed successfully

* Through the placement of the 2,212,939 new shares with institutional investors, the company will accrue 12.6 million euros ($14.16 million) gross

* Placement price was 5.70 euros per share

($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)