UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 Larq SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 43.9 million zlotys ($11.6 million) versus 52.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net loss was 10.2 million zlotys versus a loss of 293,888 zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7896 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.