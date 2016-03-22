BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Vistula Group SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 517.7 million zlotys ($136.6 million) versus 443.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 operating profit was 46.9 million zlotys versus 36.8 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit was 28.2 million zlotys versus 20.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Says plans to open 52 to 54 new own and franchise outlets allocating about 12 million zlotys for retail network expansion
* Says main risk in fulfilling its plans is currency risk, in particular appreciation of the US dollar and euro
($1 = 3.7903 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017