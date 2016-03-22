BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Prochnik SA :
* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 44.7 million zlotys ($11.8 million) versus 39.7 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net profit was 889,000 zlotys versus a loss of 8.8 million zlotys a year ago
($1 = 3.7930 zlotys)
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017