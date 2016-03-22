March 22 Rational AG :

* FY revenue 564.2 million euros ($632.13 million) (up 14 pct), EBIT 160.2 million euros (up 10 pct), net profit 121.8 million euros (up 11 pct)

* Proposes dividend of 7.50 euros (previous year: 6.80 euros) per share, payout ratio of 70 pct

* Expects for 2016 continuation of growth in sales and EBIT

* RTRS POLL AVG for Rational AG FY 2015 sales 561 mln euros, ebit 165 mln euros raag.de

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)