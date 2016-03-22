March 22 Prelios SpA :

* Reported on Monday FY net loss of 44.5 million euros ($50.01 million) versus loss of 61.2 million euros a year ago

* FY total operating revenues 82.2 million euros versus 83.4 million euros a year ago

* Sergio Iasi resigned as CEO having met the goals he set out to achieve

* Board set up a general management department without appointing for the time being a new CEO and appointed Riccardo Serrini general manager

* 2017 economic targets confirmed for both turnover and EBIT and central costs reduction

($1 = 0.8898 euros)