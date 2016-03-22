BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group's unit enters share swap agreement
* Yantai Red Star and Red Star Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share swap agreement
March 22 Prelios SpA :
* Reported on Monday FY net loss of 44.5 million euros ($50.01 million) versus loss of 61.2 million euros a year ago
* FY total operating revenues 82.2 million euros versus 83.4 million euros a year ago
* Sergio Iasi resigned as CEO having met the goals he set out to achieve
* Board set up a general management department without appointing for the time being a new CEO and appointed Riccardo Serrini general manager
* 2017 economic targets confirmed for both turnover and EBIT and central costs reduction
May 16 Electronic signature service DocuSign said on Tuesday hackers had temporarily gained access to a database containing customer emails following a surge in phishing emails sent to its users.