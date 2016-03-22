BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Ki Group SpA :
* Reported on Monday FY net loss from continuing operations of 0.7 million euros ($783,790.00) versus profit of 0.8 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 51.8 million euros versus 47.5 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.145 euro per share
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017