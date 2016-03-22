BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group's unit enters share swap agreement
* Yantai Red Star and Red Star Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share swap agreement
March 22 Portugal's CMVM market regulator says:
* Decided to suspend trading in Banco BPI shares pending an announcement about the lender.
* Last traded at 1.325 euros a share at market close on Monday.
* Last week, a source told Reuters BPI's largest shareholder Caixabank and Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos were close to a deal for the Spanish bank to buy her stake in BPI after months of wrangling.
May 16 Electronic signature service DocuSign said on Tuesday hackers had temporarily gained access to a database containing customer emails following a surge in phishing emails sent to its users.