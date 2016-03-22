BRIEF-National Holdings posts Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* National Holdings Corporation reports financial results for fiscal second quarter 2017
March 22 Platynowe Inwestycje SA :
* Reported on Monday FY net loss of 9.3 million zlotys ($2.5 million) versus loss of 1.4 mln zlotys year ago
($1 = 3.8026 zlotys)
HONG KONG, May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.