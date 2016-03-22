March 22 IBSM SA (former Platinum Properties Group SA) :

* Said on Monday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 472,000 zlotys ($124,126) versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2015 net profit was 32.8 million zlotys versus a loss of 404.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Said the biggest impact on its financial results for FY 2015 had reduction of its debt towards majority shareholder, including, among others, sale of Russia-based unit OOO Svetly Dali

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8026 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)