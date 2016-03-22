BRIEF-BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as development partner for autonomous driving platform
* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform
March 22 Indata SA :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 88.1 million zlotys ($23.2 million) versus 58.2 million zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 6.5 million zlotys versus 11.5 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8036 zlotys)
* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform
May 16 Electronic signature service DocuSign said on Tuesday hackers had temporarily gained access to a database containing customer emails following a surge in phishing emails sent to its users.