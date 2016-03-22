BRIEF-National Holdings posts Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* National Holdings Corporation reports financial results for fiscal second quarter 2017
March 22 Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 3.9 million zlotys ($1.0 million) versus 36,000 zlotys a year ago
* FY net loss of 18.0 mln zlotys versus profit of 1.7 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8024 zlotys)
HONG KONG, May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.