Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
March 22 Groclin SA :
* Said on Monday that its management board will recommend FY 2015 dividend of 0.50 zloty ($0.13) per share
* In long term plans to recommend FY dividends of 30 percent to 50 percent of consolidated net cash flows free from encumbrances attributable to the shareholders of the company
($1 = 3.8009 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kamada ltd says for 2017, continues to expect proprietary products revenues between $76 to $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 to $24 million