March 22 Groclin SA :

* Said on Monday that its management board will recommend FY 2015 dividend of 0.50 zloty ($0.13) per share

* In long term plans to recommend FY dividends of 30 percent to 50 percent of consolidated net cash flows free from encumbrances attributable to the shareholders of the company

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.8009 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)