BRIEF-Cambridge Technology Enterprises to consider raising of funds
* Says to consider raising of funds / issuance of securities via public or private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2rlBRGj Further company coverage:
March 22 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Following request of Polish Financial Supervision Authority, resolved to suspend trading of shares of HAWE SA from March 22 until April 22, included
* Following request of Polish Financial Supervision Authority, resolved to suspend trading of shares of MEDIATEL SA from March 22 until April 15 included
Source text bit.ly/25ijrWm
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider raising of funds / issuance of securities via public or private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2rlBRGj Further company coverage:
May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.