March 22 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Following request of Polish Financial Supervision Authority, resolved to suspend trading of shares of HAWE SA from March 22 until April 22, included

* Following request of Polish Financial Supervision Authority, resolved to suspend trading of shares of MEDIATEL SA from March 22 until April 15 included

Source text bit.ly/25ijrWm

bit.ly/1RwSnPh

(Gdynia Newsroom)