Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
March 22 Zaklady Miesne Henryk Kania SA :
* Reported on Monday FY revenue of 1.03 billion zlotys ($271.6 million) versus 847.9 million zlotys a year ago
* FY operating profit was 63.3 mln zlotys versus 48.4 mln zlotys a year ago
* FY net profit was 41.4 mln zlotys versus 31.8 mln zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.7964 zlotys) ($1 = 3.7923 zlotys)
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
* Kamada ltd says for 2017, continues to expect proprietary products revenues between $76 to $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 to $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: