March 23 NoemaLife SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 71.3 million euros ($79.9 million) versus 67.5 million euros a year ago

* FY 2015 net profit was 871,000 euros versus a loss of  718,000 euros a year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)