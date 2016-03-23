BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals Q1 net loss shrinks to 10,600 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Tinc Comm VA :
* H2 net asset value (NAV) is at 152.3 million or 11.17 per share versus 149.4 million or 10.96 per share on June 30, 2015
* Confirmation of dividend target of 0.4675 per share over the full financial year ending June 30 (incl. interim dividend) Source text: bit.ly/1MlyyIo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago