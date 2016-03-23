BRIEF-Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria Q1 net loss widens to EUR 0.4 mln
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 1.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Lloyd's Of London Annual Results
* Pre-Tax profit of £2.1bn (2014: £3.0bn)
* Return on capital of 9.1% (2014: 14.1%)
* combined ratio of 90.0% (2014: 88.4%)
* Gross written premiums increase 6% to £26.7bn (2014: £25.3bn)
* Market undeniably tougher than seen for many years Source text for Eikon:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 1.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.3 MILLION EUROS A YEAR AGO
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO