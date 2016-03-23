March 23 Lloyd's Of London Annual Results

* Pre-Tax profit of £2.1bn (2014: £3.0bn)

* Return on capital of 9.1% (2014: 14.1%)

* combined ratio of 90.0% (2014: 88.4%)

* Gross written premiums increase 6% to £26.7bn (2014: £25.3bn)

* Market undeniably tougher than seen for many years