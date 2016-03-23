BRIEF-Vtech Holdings says FY profit attributable decreased by 1.3 pct to US$179 million
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 1.3% to us$179.0 million
March 23 Class Editori SpA :
* Said on Tuesday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of 78.3 million euros ($87.6 million) versus 90.0 million euros a year ago
* FY 2015 net loss was 22.3 million euros versus loss of 14.4 million euros a year ago
* Says co's unit CABOS E TECNOLOGIA LTDA won a bid worth 17.5 million reias (about 38 million yuan), for optical fiber procurement project from TELEMAR NORTE LESTE S/A、OI S/A、OI MOVEL S/A