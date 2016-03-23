BRIEF-Vtech Holdings says FY profit attributable decreased by 1.3 pct to US$179 million
* Fy profit attributable to shareholders of company decreased by 1.3% to us$179.0 million
March 23 Midas SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its management and supervisory boards plan to recommend to allocate whole FY 2015 profit of 13.4 million zlotys ($3.5 million) to cover loses form previous years
($1 = 3.8010 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co's unit CABOS E TECNOLOGIA LTDA won a bid worth 17.5 million reias (about 38 million yuan), for optical fiber procurement project from TELEMAR NORTE LESTE S/A、OI S/A、OI MOVEL S/A