BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals Q1 net loss shrinks to 10,600 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 NBG Pangaea Real Estate Investment CO :
* FY 2015 turnover 110.9 million euro ($124.01 million) vs 93.1 million euro year ago
* FY 2015 adjusted EBITDA 94.7 million euro vs 84.3 million euro year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 42.7 million euro vs 177.6 million euro
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 90.4 million euro vs 125.6 million euro
* To pay FY 2015 dividend 0.2 euro per share
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago