March 23 Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported FY 2015 6.8 million euros versus 9.0 million euros a year ago

* FY 2015 net loss group share was 1.4 million euros versus a loss of 19,000 euros a year ago

