BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals Q1 net loss shrinks to 10,600 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 (Reuters) -
* Lloyd's of london chairman john nelson says ~brexit would diminish lloyd's attraction to investors outside britain
* Lloyd's of london chairman nelson says ~making contingency plans for setting up offices in european union in case of brexit
* Lloyd's of london chairman nelson says ~insurers must expect a new normal of low interest rates hitting investment returns
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago