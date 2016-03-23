BRIEF-Matrx Pharmaceuticals Q1 net loss shrinks to 10,600 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Empik Media & Fashion SA :
* Empik's management said on Tuesday that the price offered in the tender for its shares does not equal their fair value
* Penta Investments and other shareholders, holding together 75.4 pct of the company's shares, announced the tender offer for 25,993,295 shares, or 24.6 pct of Empik, at 3.49 zlotys per share
* According to the fairness opinion issued by BZ WBK on March 21, the proposed price does not reflect the fair value of the company's shares
* The management also said the the bidders have not informed how the tender offer will affect the company, apart from announcing Empik's delisting from the Warsaw Stock Exchange
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8004 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 0 ZLOTYS VERSUS 740,001 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* March quarter net profit 83.3 million rupees versus net profit of 981.2 million rupees year ago