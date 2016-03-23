March 23 Sofibus Patrimoine SA :

* Reported on Tuesday FY net income of 4.8 million euros ($5.3 million), down 7.3 pct

* FY gross operating income 7.5 million euros, down 6.5 pct

* FY revenue 14.9 million euros, down 38.5 pct

* Proposed FY dividend of 4.4 euros per share

($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)