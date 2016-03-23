BRIEF-Beijing Bewinner Communications signs service agreement with AIRSIA BERHAD
* Says co signs service agreement with AIRSIA BERHAD to provide IT services, valid for three years
March 23 Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF):
* Said on Tuesday resolved to allow for re-materialization of Infovide-Matrix SA's shares as of April 12
* Infovide-Matrix's shareholders resolved to apply for delisting from the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) in Feb.
Source text bit.ly/1ZrpkMO
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says co signs service agreement with AIRSIA BERHAD to provide IT services, valid for three years
LONDON, May 16 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual is selling 17 million shares in U.S. fund firm Old Mutual Asset Management (OMAM), it said on Tuesday, cutting its minority stake in the firm by a further 15 percent.