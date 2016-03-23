March 23 Eldorado Gold Corp :
* Eldorado Gold qtrly gold revenues $189.3 million versus.
$244.5 million
* Eldorado reports 2015 year-end and fourth quarter
financial and operational results
* Q4 loss per share $1.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says for 2016, kisladag is expected to produce between
225,000-240,000 ounces of gold
* Says during 2015 company recorded non-cash impairment
charges totaling $1.1 billion in property, plant and equipment
* During 2015 company recorded non-cash impairment charges
of $476.0 million in goodwill mainly related to greece
* Qtrly gold production 171,310 ounces versus 203,952 ounces
* Says remains committed over long-term to projects in
greece and its numerous stakeholders within greece
* Suspending cash payment of its semi-annual dividend
payment effective q1 of 2016
* Q4 revenue $199.3 million versus $211.5 million in Q3
