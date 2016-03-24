BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 OTP Bank Nyrt :
* Proposes to pay 165 forints ($0.5892) per share dividend on 2015 earnings - AGM proposals
* Annual shareholders' meeting due on April 15
* First day of dividend payment will be June 6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 280.02 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance