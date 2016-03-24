BRIEF- Cocokara Fine completes share repurchase through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
March 24 Vaa Vista Alegre Atlantis SGPS SA :
* Reported on Wednesday FY 2015 turnover of 71.8 million euros ($80.2 million), up 10.2 percent year on year
* FY 2015 EBITDA at 6.8 million euros versus 2.3 million euros a year ago
* FY 2015 net loss at 0.8 million euros versus loss of 2.0 million euros a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1Mnbj0D
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it completes repurchase of 513,900 shares of its common stock through ToSTNeT-3
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.