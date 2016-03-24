BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 DTP SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its management decided to recommend FY 2015 dividend of 2.9 million zlotys ($761,015), which is 48.17 pct of its unconsolidated net profit for 2015
* The dividend per share would amount to 0.08 zloty
* Said that the amount of 0.08 zloty per share was already paid to the company's shareholders as advance dividend in 2015
($1 = 3.8107 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
