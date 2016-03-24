BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Glenalta Food SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it reported FY 2015 net loss of 7,571 euros
* Reported positive net financial position of 80.3 million euros ($89.6 million) as at Dec. 31, 2015
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance