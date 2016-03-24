BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Columbus Energy SA (former Columbus Capital SA) :
* Said on Wednesday that following the registration of the company's capital increase, PRIME2 SA raised its stake in Columbus Energy to 34.83 percent from 2.78 percent
* PRIME2 SA is affiliated unit of Columbus Energy's CEO, Dawid Zielinski
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance