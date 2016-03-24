March 24 Columbus Energy SA (former Columbus Capital SA) :

* Said on Wednesday that following the registration of the company's capital increase, PRIME2 SA raised its stake in Columbus Energy to 34.83 percent from 2.78 percent

* PRIME2 SA is affiliated unit of Columbus Energy's CEO, Dawid Zielinski

(Gdynia Newsroom)