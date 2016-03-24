BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Oscar Properties Holding AB :
* Said on Wednesday completed private placements for a total of 197.6 million Swedish crowns ($23.85 million)
* Board has also decided to apply for listing of the new preference shares of series B on NASDAQ Stockholm
($1 = 8.2836 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance