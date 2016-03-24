March 24 Vantage Development SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its unit, VD Sp. z o.o. MIESZKANIA XII sp. k., signed loan agreements with Alior Bank SA of the total value of 67.6 million zloty ($17.7 million)

* The loan of a bigger value is for 62.1 mln zlotys and is to be used to co-finance costs of a 'Nowy Gaj' investment in Wroclaw, Poland Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.8202 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)