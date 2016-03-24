BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Vantage Development SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its unit, VD Sp. z o.o. MIESZKANIA XII sp. k., signed loan agreements with Alior Bank SA of the total value of 67.6 million zloty ($17.7 million)
* The loan of a bigger value is for 62.1 mln zlotys and is to be used to co-finance costs of a 'Nowy Gaj' investment in Wroclaw, Poland
($1 = 3.8202 zlotys)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance