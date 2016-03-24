March 24 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Wednesday that following the expiration of the 6-month deadline from the date of coming into force the court's decision declaring the bankruptcy liquidation of the company, PCZ SA's shares will be excluded from trade on the NewConnect market as of March 29

* Said the resolution was passed on Jan. 7

