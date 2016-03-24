March 24Argos Therapeutics Inc :

* Said on March 22 that at the initial closing Pharmstandard International, a unit of Russia's Pharmstandard, has purchased a total of 1,785,534 shares and warrants to purchase a total of 1,339,151 shares of Argos Therapeutics common stock at purchase price of $5.4437 per share and accompanying warrant

* On March 4 Pharmstandard International and certain other investors entered into a securities purchase agreement with the company, pursuant to which the company will issue and sell an aggregate of up to $60 million of the its common stock in private placement

* The financing will take place in up to three tranches

* At the second closing, which must occur, if at all, no later than Sept. 30, 2016, Pharmstandard International has agreed to purchase a total of 2,678,301 shares and warrants to purchase a total of 2,008,726 shares of common stock

* Pharmstandard International has agreed that, at the company's option following the satisfaction of certain conditions, but no later than Feb. 28, 2017, it shall purchase at the third closing up to $10,292,563 of shares (without Warrants)

* Pharmstandard International beneficially owns 9,108,234 shares of common stock, which represents about 34.2 pct of the outstanding common stock

