March 24Argos Therapeutics Inc :
* Said on March 22 that at the initial closing Pharmstandard
International, a unit of Russia's Pharmstandard, has
purchased a total of 1,785,534 shares and warrants to purchase a
total of 1,339,151 shares of Argos Therapeutics common stock at
purchase price of $5.4437 per share and accompanying warrant
* On March 4 Pharmstandard International and certain other
investors entered into a securities purchase agreement with the
company, pursuant to which the company will issue and sell an
aggregate of up to $60 million of the its common stock in
private placement
* The financing will take place in up to three tranches
* At the second closing, which must occur, if at all, no
later than Sept. 30, 2016, Pharmstandard International has
agreed to purchase a total of 2,678,301 shares and warrants to
purchase a total of 2,008,726 shares of common stock
* Pharmstandard International has agreed that, at the
company's option following the satisfaction of certain
conditions, but no later than Feb. 28, 2017, it shall purchase
at the third closing up to $10,292,563 of shares (without
Warrants)
* Pharmstandard International beneficially owns 9,108,234
shares of common stock, which represents about 34.2 pct of the
outstanding common stock
Source texts; bit.ly/1PsPEPb , bit.ly/22xqgVk
