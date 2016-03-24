BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 LVenture Group SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that its FY revenue at 929,000 euros ($1.04 million) versus 624,000 euros a year ago
* FY net loss stable at 1.2 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1q3BVK4
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance