BRIEF-Auscann secures $12 million in institutional placement
* Funds to be used for development of cultivation & manufacturing activities & accelerating its medical outreach programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 El En SpA :
* Proposes shares split to be performed after payment of dividend
* Proposes split in 1:4 ratio, which would increase number of shares from current 4,824,368 in circulation to up to 19,297,472 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Funds to be used for development of cultivation & manufacturing activities & accelerating its medical outreach programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Andrew Shine has tendered his resignation as ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: