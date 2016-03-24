** French Economy Ministry agrees to allow Bouygues
to have a 12 percent stake in Orange if
Orange acquires Bouygues Telecom, French news channel BFM
Business reports on its website
** French Economy Ministry previously wanted to cap
Bouygues's stake in Orange at 9 percent, BFM Business says
** French state refuses to see its stake in Orange go below
20 percent in order to keep a blocking minority, BFM Business
says
** Bouygues's goal remains to reach a 15 percent stake in
Orange, BFM Business says
