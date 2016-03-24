BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
March 24 Gozde GSYO :
* Buys 48.81 percent of Azmusebat Celik Sanayi for $24.4 million
* Its share in Azmusebat Celik Sanayi increases to 97.61 percent after transaction
* Sells 48.81 percent in Celik Sinai Urunler for $24.4 million
* Its share in Celik Sinai Urunler decreases to 0 percent after transaction
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering