March 24 Gozde GSYO :

* Buys 48.81 percent of Azmusebat Celik Sanayi for $24.4 million

* Its share in Azmusebat Celik Sanayi increases to 97.61 percent after transaction

* Sells 48.81 percent in Celik Sinai Urunler for $24.4 million

* Its share in Celik Sinai Urunler decreases to 0 percent after transaction

