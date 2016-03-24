BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
March 24Immobel SA :
* FY revenue of 53.9 million euro vs 31.6 million euro ($35.3 million) a year ago
* FY operating results of 7.1 million euro vs 27.7 million euro a year ago
* FY profit group share 0.7 million euro vs 20.0 million euro a year ago
* There is no dividend allocation proposal
* 2016 outlook could give the possibility to propose the distribution of a dividend the next year
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering