March 24Immobel SA :

* FY revenue of 53.9 million euro vs 31.6 million euro ($35.3 million) a year ago

* FY operating results of 7.1 million euro vs 27.7 million euro a year ago

* FY profit group share 0.7 million euro vs 20.0 million euro a year ago

* There is no dividend allocation proposal

* 2016 outlook could give the possibility to propose the distribution of a dividend the next year

Source text: bit.ly/1WLJ3VP

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)