March 24 Thomson Reuters Corp :

* Says CEO James Smith's 2015 total compensation was $10.7 million versus $9.8 million in 2014 - SEC filing

* CFO Stephane Bello's 2015 total compensation was $4.4 million versus $4.1 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1RA9h9l Further company coverage: